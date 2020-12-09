iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,935,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $89.86.

