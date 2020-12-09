iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $382.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average is $300.24. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $384.05.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

