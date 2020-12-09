J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

