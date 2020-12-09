J.Jill (JILL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JILL stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.20 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

