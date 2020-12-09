James B. Tananbaum Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

