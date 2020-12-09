James David Knight Sells 127,725 Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) insider James David Knight sold 127,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £628,407 ($821,017.77).

Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 483 ($6.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 469.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.35. Keystone Law Group plc has a one year low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of £151.05 million and a PE ratio of 40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

