Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.262 per share. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

