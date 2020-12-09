Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zumiez Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $37.27 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

In related news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $290,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,416. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Zumiez by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 30.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 245,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

