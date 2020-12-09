Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,493,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,488,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,861 shares of company stock valued at $115,021,012 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

