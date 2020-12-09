Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on XRAY. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

