Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.68.

COST opened at $377.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

