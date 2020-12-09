Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CubeSmart’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

