Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CubeSmart’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Earnings History and Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit