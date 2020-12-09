Jimmy B. Morgan Acquires 5,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) COO Jimmy B. Morgan purchased 5,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,917.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BW opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.