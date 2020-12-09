Joanne Wilson Buys 17 Shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £139.74 ($182.57).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Joanne Wilson bought 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £133.74 ($174.73).

On Friday, October 9th, Joanne Wilson bought 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £140.04 ($182.96).

On Friday, September 11th, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, with a total value of £138.08 ($180.40).

BVIC opened at GBX 804 ($10.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 800.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 797.42. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic plc (BVIC.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

