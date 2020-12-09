John Gordon Freund Sells 100,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $816.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 226,176 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 486,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.