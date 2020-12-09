Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.15.

STZ opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

