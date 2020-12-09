Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) & Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kadmon and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kadmon currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.88%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 162.52%. Given Kadmon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -768.36% -85.07% -46.46% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.35% -39.73%

Risk & Volatility

Kadmon has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kadmon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kadmon and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $5.09 million 146.07 -$61.37 million ($0.74) -5.86 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 382.89 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -6.62

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kadmon. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadmon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Kadmon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; ribavirin, a nucleoside Inhibitor to treat hepatitis; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist for treating congenital hyperinsulinism; and an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

