KeyCorp Comments on Haynes International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.74).

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Haynes International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of HAYN opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $316.94 million, a P/E ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.