Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,408.00

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,408 ($31.46) and last traded at GBX 2,380 ($31.09), with a volume of 130368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,364 ($30.89).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,196.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,049.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 113.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

