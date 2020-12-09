Kris Begic Sells 5,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$17,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,806 shares in the company, valued at C$47,564.43.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kris Begic sold 7,324 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$21,972.00.

Shares of PTM stock opened at C$6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.16 million and a PE ratio of -53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.61. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$6.64.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

