LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report issued on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

HCMLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. LafargeHolcim has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.