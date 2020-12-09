Lawrence R. Zeno Buys 1,000 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) insider Lawrence R. Zeno bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $14,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

