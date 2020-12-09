Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $92,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.