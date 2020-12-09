LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LHC Group by 296.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

