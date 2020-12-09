Mark Schoenberg Sells 662 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $13,140.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at $404,642.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Mark Schoenberg sold 101 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,115.95.

URGN opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 383,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 131,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

