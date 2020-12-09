Martin Horgan Purchases 16,405 Shares of Centamin plc (CEY.L) (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin plc (CEY.L) (LON:CEY) insider Martin Horgan acquired 16,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £20,014.10 ($26,148.55).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 126.65 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Centamin plc has a 1-year low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Centamin plc (CEY.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

