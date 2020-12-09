Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.82.

MA stock opened at $340.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.90. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

