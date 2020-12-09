Matador Resources to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,562 shares of company stock worth $149,247. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $341,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 129.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 232,873 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

