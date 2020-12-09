Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.58

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.58 and last traded at $144.06, with a volume of 10993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

