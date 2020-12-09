Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.58

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.58 and last traded at $144.06, with a volume of 10993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.
In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.
