MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.42–0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.1 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.07–1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $289.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

