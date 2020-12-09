Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.08.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.98 and a 200-day moving average of $280.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.