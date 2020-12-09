MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.35

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 47769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

