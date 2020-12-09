National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) stock opened at C$16.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.89. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$383.24 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

