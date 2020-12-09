National Storage Affiliates Trust Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $33.91 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after buying an additional 78,527 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

