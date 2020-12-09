Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price target (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.39.

Shares of NFLX opened at $512.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

