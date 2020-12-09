Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.39.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $512.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

