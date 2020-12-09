Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $45,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.76.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

