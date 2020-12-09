New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.