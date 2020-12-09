NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Up 11.3% in November

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 12,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $140.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $6,769,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.74.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

