Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

