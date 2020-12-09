Nordson Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.42. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 541,537.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 904.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,916 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,679,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

