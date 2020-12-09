NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.78 ($37.39).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €36.00 ($42.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.37. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

