NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.78 ($37.39).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €36.00 ($42.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.37. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

