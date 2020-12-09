Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

OCUL opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $79,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

