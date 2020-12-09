Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 466,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

