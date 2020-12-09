Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report issued on Sunday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 148,169 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

