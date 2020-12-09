Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PATK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,156 shares of company stock worth $344,880. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.