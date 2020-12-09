PDC Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

PDCE opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

