Penumbra Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,255 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the average daily volume of 602 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $209.28. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,998. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 236.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.