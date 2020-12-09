Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,043.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.