Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $304.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

